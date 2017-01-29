Conoce a los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017
Los SAG Awards son uno de los premios más prestigiosos de la industria.
Los Screen Actor Guild Awards son otorgados por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos. Son reconocidos como uno de los premios más prestigiosos de la industria del entretenimiento. Fueron instaurados en 1995 y desde entonces destacan la labor individual y grupal de los elencos del cine y la televisión.
Es el único evento en el que los actores premian a sus colegas y son la antesala a los Premios de la Academia. Este año se honró la trayectoria de Lily Tomlin durante la ceremonia.
¡Conoce el listado completo de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017!
Cine
Mejor actuación actor principal
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación actriz principal
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Emma Stone, La La Land (GANADORA)
Mejor actuación actor de reparto
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación actriz de reparto
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
- Viola Davis, Fences (GANADORA)
Mejor actuación integral de elenco
- Captain Fantastic
- Fences
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
- Hidden Figures (GANADOR)
Televisión
Mejor actuación actor en Telefilm o miniserie
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- John Turturro, The Night Of
- Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación actriz en Telefilm o miniserie
- Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
- Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (GANADORA)
Mejor actuación actor en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
- John Lithgow, The Crown (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación actriz en serie dramática
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
- Claire Foy, The Crown (GANADORA)
Mejor actuación actor en serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, Blackish
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
- William H. Macey, Shameless (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación actriz en serie de comedia
- Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (GANADORA)
Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie dramática
- The Crown
- Downton Abbey
- Game of Thrones
- Westworld
- Stranger Things (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie de comedia
- The Big Bang Theory
- Blackish
- Modern Family
- Veep
- Orange is the New Black (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación integral de elenco de dobles en cine
- Captain America: Civil War
- Doctor Strange
- Jason Bourne
- Nocturnal Animals
- Hacksaw Ridge (GANADOR)
Mejor actuación integral de elenco de dobles en TV
- Daredevil
- Luke Cage
- The Walking Dead
- Westworld
- Game of Thrones (GANADOR)