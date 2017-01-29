Conoce a los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017

Los Screen Actor Guild Awards son otorgados por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos. Son reconocidos como uno de los premios más prestigiosos de la industria del entretenimiento. Fueron instaurados en 1995 y desde entonces destacan la labor individual y grupal de los elencos del cine y la televisión.

Es el único evento en el que los actores premian a sus colegas y son la antesala a los Premios de la Academia. Este año se honró la trayectoria de Lily Tomlin durante la ceremonia.



¡Conoce el listado completo de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017!



Cine

Mejor actuación actor principal

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación actriz principal

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Emma Stone, La La Land (GANADORA)

Mejor actuación actor de reparto

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación actriz de reparto

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Viola Davis, Fences (GANADORA)

Mejor actuación integral de elenco

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Hidden Figures (GANADOR)

Televisión

Mejor actuación actor en Telefilm o miniserie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación actriz en Telefilm o miniserie

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (GANADORA)

Mejor actuación actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación actriz en serie dramática

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Claire Foy, The Crown (GANADORA)

Mejor actuación actor en serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

William H. Macey, Shameless (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación actriz en serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (GANADORA)

Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie dramática

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Westworld

Stranger Things (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie de comedia

The Big Bang Theory

Blackish

Modern Family

Veep

Orange is the New Black (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación integral de elenco de dobles en cine

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Hacksaw Ridge (GANADOR)

Mejor actuación integral de elenco de dobles en TV