Hija de Myrka Dellanos impacta con fotos en poca ropa
La hija de la periodista Myrka Dellanos, Alexa, compartió una sensual fotografía donde aparece sin nada de ropa impactando a sus seguidores en redes.
La hija de Myrka Dellanos, Alexa, vuelve a llamar la atención al compartir sensuales fotografías en sus redes sociales. Pero en esta ocasión, la joven publicó una imagen donde no está usando nada de ropa.
Alexa posó de lado para la cámara, mientras cubría sus senos con sus manos.
Don't give yourself the freedom to be stagnant. Instead, better yourself every day and cut off any distraction that may keep you from your goal. For the longest time, I was drowning in negativity, unable to look ahead at a future that was waiting for me to take charge of my life. Photo x Jacklyn Espinosa
“No te liberes para estancarte. En cambio, mejora todos los días y cortar cualquier distracción que te mantenga lejos de tu objetivo. Durante mucho tiempo, me estaba ahogando en la negatividad, incapaz de mirar hacia el futuro que estaba esperándome a que me hiciera cargo de mi vida”, escribió la hija de la periodista.
La sensual fotografía alcanzó los más de 4 mil likes y comentarios como “Qué preciosidad”, “Tanta belleza”, “Eres un angelito caído directamente del cielo” y “Simplemente la mujer mas hermosa del mundo”.
Responde a quienes critican sus fotos sexys
Recientemente, Alexa Dellanos fue criticada por compartir candentes fotografías donde presume su curvilíneo cuerpo, señalando que la imagen que su madre proyecta queda arruinada con sus provocativas poses.
Ante esto, la joven publicó varias imágenes en blanco y negro donde aparece en un ajustado y traslúcido enterizo que resaltó su figura.
A girl should be two things: what she wants and who she wants. As a feminist, my biggest fight is not against men, but against people who have told me what kind of woman I am supposed to be. I grew up as an only child to a hard-working single mother, who was criticized for not being a stay-at-home mom like most of the mothers at my private school. It was women who gossiped about my mother and what kind of mom they believed she should be. What people don't know is that my mother's incredible work ethic has been by far my biggest inspiration to never give up on my dreams. My mom has been an exceptional parent, as well as a forever best friend. She never failed to show me love and unconditional support. It is because of her and the way she has raised me that I am so passionate about women's rights and equality. Appreciate the women around you for all they do, but mostly, accept them for who they are. Empower them always; thank them for the gift of life and remember that you wouldn't be here if it weren't for one woman. Never limit a woman to what she can't do, because chances are, she'll surprise you every time. Never underestimate the power of a woman.
En las fotos aprovechó para escribir un extenso mensaje donde afirmó sentirse orgullosa de su madre: “Me apasiona tanto los derechos de las mujeres y la igualdad”.
“Nunca limites a la mujer, porque lo más probable es que ella te sorprenda. Nunca subestimes el poder de una mujer”, añadió.
Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength. A woman's worth has little to do with how she chooses to dress and a lot to do with how she treats others. At the end of the day, the female body is beautiful and anyone who can't see the unique inner and outer beauty of each individual woman, for whoever she chooses to be, is the one missing out on God's creation.