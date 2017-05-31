Hija de Myrka Dellanos impacta con fotos en poca ropa

Don't give yourself the freedom to be stagnant. Instead, better yourself every day and cut off any distraction that may keep you from your goal. For the longest time, I was drowning in negativity, unable to look ahead at a future that was waiting for me to take charge of my life. Photo x Jacklyn Espinosa

