La UEFA ha dado a conocer el calendario de partidos para la temporada 2020-2021 de la Champions League.
El Real Madrid, FC Barcelona y Bayern Münich, vigente campeón, ya conocen las fechas de sus partidos durante la fase de grupos.
De acuerdo a lo informado por el ente europeo, la primera jornada iniciará el 20 y 21 de octubre.
Calendario de la fase de grupos de la Champions League
Primera jornada
Martes 20 de octubre:
Grupo E:
Chelsea (ENG) – Sevilla FC (ESP)
Rennes (FRA) – Krasnodar (RUS)
Grupo F:
Zenit (RUS) – Brujas (BEL)
Lazio (ITA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Grupo G:
Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Juventus (ITA)
FC Barcelona (ESP) – Ferenvcaros (HUN)
Grupo H:
París SG (FRA) – Manchester United (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)
Miércoles 21 de octubre:
Grupo A:
RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)
Bayern Múnich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Grupo B:
Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Inter Milán (ITA) – Mönchengladbach (GER)
Grupo C:
Manchester City (ENG) – Oporto (POR)
Olympiakos (GRE) – Marsella (FRA)
Grupo D:
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Liverpool (ENG)
Midtjylland (DEN) – Atalanta (ITA)
The official result of the #UCLdraw! 🤩
Most exciting group stage match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d7ynuEjPq3
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
Segunda jornada
Martes 27 octubre:
Grupo A:
Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Bayern Múnich (GER)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)
Grupo B:
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milán (ITA)
Mönchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP)
Grupo C:
Oporto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE)
Marsella (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG)
Grupo D:
Liverpool (ENG) – Midtjylland (DEN)
Atalanta (ITA) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
Miércoles 28 octubre:
Grupo E:
Krasnodar (RUS) – Chelsea (ENG)
Sevilla FC (ESP) – Rennes (FRA)
Grupo F:
Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Zenit (RUS)
Brujas (BEL) – Lazio (ITA)
Grupo G:
Juventus (ITA) – FC Barcelona (ESP)
Ferencvaros (HUN) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)
Grupo H:
Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – París SG (FRA)
Manchester United (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER)
🗓️ Group stage fixtures CONFIRMED! 😍
Check out the #UCL schedule 👇👇👇@GazpromFootball
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2020
Tercera jornada
Martes 3 noviembre:
Grupo A:
Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)
RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Bayern Múnich (GER)
Grupo B:
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Mönchengladbach (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milán (ITA)
Grupo C:
Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE)
Oporto (POR) – Marsella (FRA)
Grupo D:
Midjtylland (DEN) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
Atalanta (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG)
Miércoles 4 noviembre:
Grupo E:
Sevilla FC (ESP) – Krasnodar (RUS)
Chelsea (ENG) – Rennes (FRA)
Grupo F:
Zenit (RUS) – Lazio (ITA)
Brujas (BEL) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Grupo G:
FC Barcelona (ESP) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)
Ferencvaros (HUN) – Juventus (ITA)
Grupo H:
Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – Manchester United (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER) – París SG (FRA)
📅 #OTD last year…
⚫️🔵 Antonio Conte's Inter demonstrate how to play out from the back 👌@Inter_en | #UCL pic.twitter.com/2Lhe1GKtW0
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2020
Cuarta jornada
Martes, 24 de noviembre
Grupo E:
Krasnodar (RUS) – Sevilla FC (ESP)
Rennes (FRA) – Chelsea (ENG)
Grupo F:
Lazio (ITA) – Zenit (RUS)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Brujas (BEL)
Grupo G:
Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – FC Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA) – Ferencvaros (HUN)
Grupo H:
Manchester United (ENG) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)
París SG (FRA) – RB Leipzig (GER)
Miércoles 25 noviembre:
Grupo A:
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)
Bayern Múnich (GER) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)
Grupo B:
Mönchengladbach (GER) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Inter Milán (ITA) – Real Madrid (ESP)
Grupo C:
Olympiakos (GRE) – Manchester City (ENG)
Marsella (FRA) – Oporto (POR)
Grupo D:
Liverpool (ENG) – Atalanta (ITA)
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Midtjylland (DEN)
⏪ Group G opponents Barcelona & Juventus met in 2015 final…#TBT | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/BzJiuiUBoy
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
Quinta jornada
Martes 1 diciembre:
Grupo A:
Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Múnich (GER)
Grupo B:
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Real Madrid (ESP)
Mönchengladbach (GER) – Inter Milán (ITA)
Grupo C:
Marsella (FRA) – Olympiakos (GRE)
Oporto (POR) – Manchester City (ENG)
Grupo D:
Liverpool (ENG) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
Atalanta (ITA) – Midtjylland (DEN)
Miércoles 2 diciembre:
Grupo E:
Krasnodar (RUS) – Rennes (FRA)
Sevilla FC (ESP) – Chelsea (ENG)
Grupo F:
Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Lazio (ITA)
Brujas (BEL) – Zenit (RUS)
Grupo G:
Juventus (ITA) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)
Ferencvaros (HUN) – FC Barcelona (ESP)
Grupo H:
Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – RB Leipzig (GER)
Manchester United (ENG) – París SG (FRA)
🔝 Who are you backing in Group H?#UCLdraw
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
Sexta jornada
Martes 8 diciembre:
Grupo E:
Chelsea (ENG) – Krasnodar (RUS)
Rennes (FRA) – Sevilla FC (ESP)
Grupo F:
Zenit (RUS) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Lazio (ITA) – Brujas (BEL)
Grupo G:
FC Barcelona (ESP) – Juventus (ITA)
Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Ferencvaros (HUN)
Grupo H:
París SG (FRA) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)
RB Leipzig (GER) – Manchester United (ENG)
Miércoles 9 diciembre:
Grupo A:
Bayern Múnich (GER) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)
RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Grupo B:
Real Madrid (ESP) – Mönchengladbach (GER)
Inter Milán (ITA) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Grupo C:
Manchester City (ENG) – Marsella (FRA)
Olympiakos (GRE) – Oporto (POR)
Grupo D:
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Atalanta (ITA)
Midtjylland (DEN) – Liverpool (ENG)
*Con información de AFP
Foto: AFP