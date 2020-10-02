Checha PaizChecha Paiz
Giovanni FrattiGiovanni Fratti
José Carlos SanabriaJosé Carlos Sanabria
Julissa MartinezJulissa Martinez
Luis Felipe ValenzuelaLuis Felipe Valenzuela
María del Carmen AceñaMaría del Carmen Aceña
Nelson LealNelson Leal
Paola RivanoPaola Rivano

Champions League 2020-2021: Conoce la fecha de los partidos del Real Madrid y FC Barcelona

A continuación encontrarás las fechas de los encuentros de los merengues y los azulgranas en la Liga de Campeones de Europa en su temporada 2020-2021.
viernes 2 de octubre de 2020 6:20 PM
Christian Blanding
Calendario de partidos de la fase de grupos de la Champions League 2020-2021
Foto: AFP
FacebookTwitterLinkedInWhatsApp

La UEFA ha dado a conocer el calendario de partidos para la temporada 2020-2021 de la Champions League.

El Real Madrid, FC Barcelona y Bayern Münich, vigente campeón, ya conocen las fechas de sus partidos durante la fase de grupos.

De acuerdo a lo informado por el ente europeo, la primera jornada iniciará el 20 y 21 de octubre.

Calendario de la fase de grupos de la Champions League

Primera jornada

Martes 20 de octubre:

Grupo E:

Chelsea (ENG) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Brujas (BEL)

Lazio (ITA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Grupo G:

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Juventus (ITA)

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Ferenvcaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

París SG (FRA) – Manchester United (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Miércoles 21 de octubre:

Grupo A:

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

Bayern Múnich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo B:

Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Oporto (POR)

Olympiakos (GRE) – Marsella (FRA)

Grupo D:

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Liverpool (ENG)

Midtjylland (DEN) – Atalanta (ITA)

Segunda jornada

Martes 27 octubre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo C:

Oporto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Marsella (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Atalanta (ITA) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Miércoles 28 octubre:

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Chelsea (ENG)

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Rennes (FRA)

Grupo F:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Zenit (RUS)

Brujas (BEL) – Lazio (ITA)

Grupo G:

Juventus (ITA) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – París SG (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Tercera jornada

Martes 3 noviembre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Oporto (POR) – Marsella (FRA)

Grupo D:

Midjtylland (DEN) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Atalanta (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG)

Miércoles 4 noviembre:

Grupo E:

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Chelsea (ENG) – Rennes (FRA)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Lazio (ITA)

Brujas (BEL) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Grupo G:

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Juventus (ITA)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – Manchester United (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) – París SG (FRA)

Cuarta jornada

Martes, 24 de noviembre

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) – Chelsea (ENG)

Grupo F:

Lazio (ITA) – Zenit (RUS)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Brujas (BEL)

Grupo G:

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) – Ferencvaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

Manchester United (ENG) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

París SG (FRA) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Miércoles 25 noviembre:

Grupo A:

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

Bayern Múnich (GER) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Grupo B:

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo C:

Olympiakos (GRE) – Manchester City (ENG)

Marsella (FRA) – Oporto (POR)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Atalanta (ITA)

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Quinta jornada

Martes 1 diciembre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Grupo C:

Marsella (FRA) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Oporto (POR) – Manchester City (ENG)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Atalanta (ITA) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Miércoles 2 diciembre:

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Rennes (FRA)

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Chelsea (ENG)

Grupo F:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Lazio (ITA)

Brujas (BEL) – Zenit (RUS)

Grupo G:

Juventus (ITA) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Manchester United (ENG) – París SG (FRA)

Sexta jornada

Martes 8 diciembre:

Grupo E:

Chelsea (ENG) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Rennes (FRA) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) – Brujas (BEL)

Grupo G:

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Juventus (ITA)

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Ferencvaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

París SG (FRA) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Manchester United (ENG)

Miércoles 9 diciembre:

Grupo A:

Bayern Múnich (GER) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo B:

Real Madrid (ESP) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Marsella (FRA)

Olympiakos (GRE) – Oporto (POR)

Grupo D:

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Atalanta (ITA)

Midtjylland (DEN) – Liverpool (ENG)

 

*Con información de AFP

Foto: AFP

Puede desuscribirse en cualquier momento haciendo clic en el enlace que aparece en el pie de página de nuestros correos electrónicos.