La UEFA ha dado a conocer el calendario de partidos para la temporada 2020-2021 de la Champions League.

El Real Madrid, FC Barcelona y Bayern Münich, vigente campeón, ya conocen las fechas de sus partidos durante la fase de grupos.

De acuerdo a lo informado por el ente europeo, la primera jornada iniciará el 20 y 21 de octubre.

Calendario de la fase de grupos de la Champions League

Primera jornada

Martes 20 de octubre:

Grupo E:

Chelsea (ENG) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Brujas (BEL)

Lazio (ITA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Grupo G:

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Juventus (ITA)

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Ferenvcaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

París SG (FRA) – Manchester United (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Miércoles 21 de octubre:

Grupo A:

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

Bayern Múnich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo B:

Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Oporto (POR)

Olympiakos (GRE) – Marsella (FRA)

Grupo D:

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Liverpool (ENG)

Midtjylland (DEN) – Atalanta (ITA)

The official result of the #UCLdraw! 🤩 Most exciting group stage match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d7ynuEjPq3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020

Segunda jornada

Martes 27 octubre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo C:

Oporto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Marsella (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Atalanta (ITA) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Miércoles 28 octubre:

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Chelsea (ENG)

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Rennes (FRA)

Grupo F:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Zenit (RUS)

Brujas (BEL) – Lazio (ITA)

Grupo G:

Juventus (ITA) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – París SG (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER)

🗓️ Group stage fixtures CONFIRMED! 😍 Check out the #UCL schedule 👇👇👇@GazpromFootball — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2020

Tercera jornada

Martes 3 noviembre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Oporto (POR) – Marsella (FRA)

Grupo D:

Midjtylland (DEN) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Atalanta (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG)

Miércoles 4 noviembre:

Grupo E:

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Chelsea (ENG) – Rennes (FRA)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Lazio (ITA)

Brujas (BEL) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Grupo G:

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Juventus (ITA)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – Manchester United (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) – París SG (FRA)

📅 #OTD last year…

⚫️🔵 Antonio Conte's Inter demonstrate how to play out from the back 👌@Inter_en | #UCL pic.twitter.com/2Lhe1GKtW0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2020

Cuarta jornada

Martes, 24 de noviembre

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) – Chelsea (ENG)

Grupo F:

Lazio (ITA) – Zenit (RUS)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Brujas (BEL)

Grupo G:

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) – Ferencvaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

Manchester United (ENG) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

París SG (FRA) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Miércoles 25 noviembre:

Grupo A:

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

Bayern Múnich (GER) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Grupo B:

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo C:

Olympiakos (GRE) – Manchester City (ENG)

Marsella (FRA) – Oporto (POR)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Atalanta (ITA)

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Midtjylland (DEN)

⏪ Group G opponents Barcelona & Juventus met in 2015 final…#TBT | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/BzJiuiUBoy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020

Quinta jornada

Martes 1 diciembre:

Grupo A:

Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS) – RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo B:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Inter Milán (ITA)

Grupo C:

Marsella (FRA) – Olympiakos (GRE)

Oporto (POR) – Manchester City (ENG)

Grupo D:

Liverpool (ENG) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Atalanta (ITA) – Midtjylland (DEN)

Miércoles 2 diciembre:

Grupo E:

Krasnodar (RUS) – Rennes (FRA)

Sevilla FC (ESP) – Chelsea (ENG)

Grupo F:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Lazio (ITA)

Brujas (BEL) – Zenit (RUS)

Grupo G:

Juventus (ITA) – Dinamo Kiev (UKR)

Ferencvaros (HUN) – FC Barcelona (ESP)

Grupo H:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) – RB Leipzig (GER)

Manchester United (ENG) – París SG (FRA)

🔝 Who are you backing in Group H?#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020

Sexta jornada

Martes 8 diciembre:

Grupo E:

Chelsea (ENG) – Krasnodar (RUS)

Rennes (FRA) – Sevilla FC (ESP)

Grupo F:

Zenit (RUS) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) – Brujas (BEL)

Grupo G:

FC Barcelona (ESP) – Juventus (ITA)

Dinamo Kiev (UKR) – Ferencvaros (HUN)

Grupo H:

París SG (FRA) – Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Manchester United (ENG)

Miércoles 9 diciembre:

Grupo A:

Bayern Múnich (GER) – Lokomotiv Moscú (RUS)

RB Salzburgo (AUT) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo B:

Real Madrid (ESP) – Mönchengladbach (GER)

Inter Milán (ITA) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Grupo C:

Manchester City (ENG) – Marsella (FRA)

Olympiakos (GRE) – Oporto (POR)

Grupo D:

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Atalanta (ITA)

Midtjylland (DEN) – Liverpool (ENG)

*Con información de AFP

Foto: AFP