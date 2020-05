Ni Messi ni Cristiano, ¿a quién les gustaría a los africanos llevar en hombros?

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @theonlywayisghana with @make_repost ・・・ You see everything on instagram – Dancing Pallbearers in Ghana. I’m not sure what I even think about it .. . . #OnlyInGhana#jamesbond#funeral#pallbearers#dancing#dancingpallbearers 💻theonlywayisghana.com