El desgarrador mensaje de Vanessa, la esposa de Kobe Bryant, tras su muerte
La viuda de la estrella de los Lakers admitió sentirse confundida y destrozada.
Vanessa Bryant se quiebra y comparte un desgarrador mensaje tras la partida de su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna.
Han pasado dos semanas desde la muerte de la leyenda de los Lakers, pero conforme pasan los días, el dolor se hace más grande para Vanessa.
Así lo dejaron ver los medios estadounidenses, que se enfocaron en un conmovedor mensaje que publicó en Instagram.
Familiar revela cómo es el calvario de la esposa de Kobe Bryant
La viuda de “Black Mamba” recibió esta semana los restos de su esposo e hija, fallecidos en un trágico accidente.
Cabe recordar que además de Kobe, en el fatal accidente de helicóptero del 26 de enero, también perdió la vida su hija Gianna.
Además, otras siete personas también fallecieron cuando la aeronave se desplomó en calabazas.
Tras la muerte de Kobe, Vanessa se quedó sola con sus otras hijas, Natalia, Bianka y Capri.
El mensaje de Vanessa Bryant
“Me he resisto a expresar mis sentimientos”, comienza diciendo Vanessa. Este es es todo su mensaje:
-
“Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo”.
- “Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. No se siente nada bien”, expresó.
- “¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé (Gigi) no tiene esa oportunidad?”, agrega.
- “Estoy muy enojada. Tenía tanta vida que vivir”, se lee en su publicación.
- “Sé que lo que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Solo quería compartir en caso de que haya alguien por ahí que haya sufrido una pérdida como esta.
- “Dios, desearía que estuviera aquí y esta pesadilla hubiera terminado”.
- “Orando por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor continúan orando por todos”, pidió la viuda de Bryant.
Sin embargo, a pesar de todo el dolor que está sintiendo, Vanessa reconoce que debe seguir adelante por sus otras hijas.
“Me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis hijas. No estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, expresó.
Vanessa y Kobe Bryant estuvieron casados por más de 20 años y procrearon juntos a cuatro hijas.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
Sus palabras seguro dejó sin aliento a los miles de seguidores del basquetbolista, que no han parado de consolarla por medio de las redes.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️