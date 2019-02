VIDEO. Futbolista recibe pisotón en el rostro y sufre lesión impresionante

View this post on Instagram

Finally at home … I want to thank the entire medical team at @readingfc and the Royal Berkshire Hospital who helped me brilliantly during these tough days, I have no words to say how grateful I am. Thank you to all the people who sent me messages sharing love and support that will definitely help me get back even stronger! A special thank you to my lovely and beautiful wife @melrodrigues22 for always stand by my side in every moments. See you soon 🙌🏼💪🏼