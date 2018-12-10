Chelsea suspende a cuatro hinchas por insultos racistas a jugador del City
Chelsea anunció este lunes la suspensión temporal de cuatro de sus aficionados acusados de haber proferido insultos racistas a Raheem Sterling del Manchester City en el encuentro que enfrentó a ambos clubes el pasado sábado.
A través de las redes sociales se difundió un vídeo de la primera parte del encuentro, en la que el jugador, al acercarse a una banda, fue increpado por un grupo de seguidores del Chelsea y uno de ellos, aparentemente, le habría insultado con propósitos racistas.
La policía y el Chelsea anunciaron después que investigarían los hechos ocurridos en un partido que los Blues acabaron ganando por 2-0.
El club de Stamford Bridge informó que los cuatro hinchas son suspendidos temporalmente hasta que concluya la investigación y que serán expulsados definitivamente si se demuestra que hubo insultos racistas contra el jugador.
El Manchester City, a través de un comunicado, "se felicita por la decisión del Chelsea de suspender a los individuos que insultaron a Raheem Sterling durante el partido en Stamford Bridge el sábado".
El City recordó su compromiso "por erradicar el racismo del fútbol".
RAHEEM!
Acusa a medios de alimentar racismo
El internacional inglés Raheem Sterling acusó este domingo a los periódicos ingleses de "alimentar el racismo" por su forma de hablar de los jugadores afrodescendientes.
El futbolista de 24 años subió a Instagram un texto acompañado de dos capturas de pantalla de artículos del Daily Mail, el primero sobre Tosin Adarabioyo y el segundo sobre Phil Foden, dos jóvenes compañeros de Sterling en el City que han comprado una casa por más de 2 millones de euros, según el periódico.
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.
