Thierry Henry dirigirá a uno de los clubes más reconocidos de Europa

So it’s with great sadness that I must say goodbye to the Belgium National Team. I have had an incredible two years helping Roberto Martinez coach this wonderfully talented group of players and watch them blossom into the great side they are today. I would like to thank The Belgium Federation, Roberto, all the staff and players for making a Frenchman feel so welcome amongst all of you Red Devils! I wish you every success in the future and I’m sure there will be even greater things to come. @belgianreddevils 👋🏻 🇧🇪