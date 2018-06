¡Trágica noticia! La hija de 19 meses del esquiador olímpico Bode Miller se ahoga en una piscina

We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.

