VIDEO. Portero protagoniza uno de los peores bloopers en el futbol

It was a fantastic weekend for the club, with our teams completing another clean sweep. . . . . First Team | Cabinteely 1-2 Galway United U-19s | Galway United 2-1 Shamrock Rovers U-17s | Kerry League 1-6 Galway United U-15s | Galway United 3-1 Carlow-Kilkenny

