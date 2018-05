Porristas de la NFL denuncian abuso sexual

Cheerleaders NFL-wide are collectively speaking out against mistreatment in the league! This week, some of the Washington Redskins’ cheerleaders have exposed the team for requiring them to pose topless for a 2013 photoshoot in Costa Rica. Others were also required to serve as escorts for a group of all male sponsors and suite holders. Team directors have denied any knowledge of the alleged incidents. Do you think the team could have done more to protect them? Or is serving as a “sex symbol” part of the job? Let me know in the comments.

