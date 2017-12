El regreso de Serena Williams a las canchas no fue el esperado

Just a few days after announcing I was pregnant, we did this shoot for the @voguemagazine iconic September issue. I was so energetic that day but then I remember being totally exhausted and needed to take a break for an hour. I was still trying to understand this whole pregnancy process. Nowadays I have no ankles or toes and my fingers resemble sausages but it's moments like this that are captured by @mariotestino that makes everything worthwhile. Dress by my love @donatella_versace

