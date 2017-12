Cristiano Ronaldo revela cuál será su profesión cuando se retire del futbol

Congratulations to 🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo of 🇪🇸 #RealMadrid and @Portugal National team, presented with 'Best Player of the Year' #GlobeSoccer award by @AlessandroDelPiero 👏👏👏 #cr7 #dubaisc @realmadrid #portugal #halamadrid #laliga #adp10 #teamportugal

A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:59am PST