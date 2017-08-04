Angelica Anderson, la sexy presentadora de AMM que distrae a todos durante las peleas

@ramazanguseinov сказал показать @arsenalisoltanov как нужно работать. 🙌🏾😅 Очень хочу услышать ваши комментарии очень. Пишите все, что вы думаете. Позже будут фото, назову съёмку "Невеста бойца" 👊🏾👊🏾👰🏾 Как вам? Или какие идеи? А может придумаем необычное название татуированной невесте Андерсон? 😅 Да да да, хочу дискуссий разных. Меня безумно порадовал ролик. Во время съемки было некомфортно и непривычно в платьях @christiwedding 🙄 Почему? Да потому что все мои движения, динамику застегнули в платье. 😅 хах Новые ощущения и опыт. К тому же Ребята привыкли снимать мусульманские свадьбы. Понимаете, о чем я? Это значит съемка была скромной и мне казалось, что я не дорабатываю. А тут Я вижу это видео и челюсть отпадает. Иногда не нужно выжимать из себя максимум. А просто побудь собой. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Но я все равно не смогла просто посниматься в платье и захватила с собой перчатки @m1global и вторые золотые мне вручили в том году как "Первой ринг-герл года" 🏆🏆 @ramazanguseinov said to show @arsenalisoltanov how to work. 🙌🏾😅 I want to hear very much your comments. Write everything that you think. Later there will be a photo, I will call the shooting of "Bride of the fighter" 👊🏾👊🏾👰🏾 How are you? Or what ideas? And can we think up an unusual name for the tattooed bride Anderson? 😅 Yes, yes, I want different discussions. I was pleased with the movie. During the shooting was uncomfortable and unusual in dresses @chrisiywedding 🙄 Why? Yes, because all my movements, dynamics fastened in a dress. 😅 hah New sensations and experience. In addition, the guys used to shoot Muslim weddings. Do you understand what I mean? This means the shooting was modest and it seemed to me that I did not modify it. And then I see this video and the jaw disappears. Sometimes you do not need to squeeze a maximum out of yourself. Just let yourself be. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 But I still could not just shoot in my dress and took with me gloves @ m1global and the second gold I was given that year as "The First Ring Ring of the Year" Make up @malika_makeupp 👑 #angelica #angelicaanders #brige #rinngirl

