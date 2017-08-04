Angelica Anderson, la sexy presentadora de AMM que distrae a todos durante las peleas
Angelica Anderson de 26 años es considerada una de las mujeres más bellas de Rusia en la actualidad, tal como lo avalan sus más de 897 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Actualmente tiene 898 mil seguidores en Instagram y es consideradas una de las modelos más bellas de Rusia. A Angelica Anderson se le puede seguir en los combates de las Artes Marciales Mixtas (MMA, por sus siglas en inglés), especialmente del M-1 Global del circuito de San Petersburgo. Gracias a su escultural figura poco a poco se ha convertido en una sensación por todo el mundo.
La joven, de tan solo 26 años, también trabaja como modelo, para lo cual su gran afición por los tatuajes no ha sido un impedimento y que le dan un toque muy particular entre el resto de modelos; si no los tuviera seguramente no fuera la misma.
Por aparte, es una apasionada por la cultura del fitness y posee su propio canal de Youtube, red social donde comparte con sus seguidores diferentes momentos de su carrera profesional.
Este deporte es la combinación de técnicas de varias artes marciales, tradicionales y modernas, con la finalidad de emplearla en una competencia o en defensa personal no armada.
@ramazanguseinov сказал показать @arsenalisoltanov как нужно работать. 🙌🏾😅 Очень хочу услышать ваши комментарии очень. Пишите все, что вы думаете. Позже будут фото, назову съёмку "Невеста бойца" 👊🏾👊🏾👰🏾 Как вам? Или какие идеи? А может придумаем необычное название татуированной невесте Андерсон? 😅 Да да да, хочу дискуссий разных. Меня безумно порадовал ролик. Во время съемки было некомфортно и непривычно в платьях @christiwedding 🙄 Почему? Да потому что все мои движения, динамику застегнули в платье. 😅 хах Новые ощущения и опыт. К тому же Ребята привыкли снимать мусульманские свадьбы. Понимаете, о чем я? Это значит съемка была скромной и мне казалось, что я не дорабатываю. А тут Я вижу это видео и челюсть отпадает. Иногда не нужно выжимать из себя максимум. А просто побудь собой. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Но я все равно не смогла просто посниматься в платье и захватила с собой перчатки @m1global и вторые золотые мне вручили в том году как "Первой ринг-герл года" 🏆🏆 @ramazanguseinov said to show @arsenalisoltanov how to work. 🙌🏾😅 I want to hear very much your comments. Write everything that you think. Later there will be a photo, I will call the shooting of "Bride of the fighter" 👊🏾👊🏾👰🏾 How are you? Or what ideas? And can we think up an unusual name for the tattooed bride Anderson? 😅 Yes, yes, I want different discussions. I was pleased with the movie. During the shooting was uncomfortable and unusual in dresses @chrisiywedding 🙄 Why? Yes, because all my movements, dynamics fastened in a dress. 😅 hah New sensations and experience. In addition, the guys used to shoot Muslim weddings. Do you understand what I mean? This means the shooting was modest and it seemed to me that I did not modify it. And then I see this video and the jaw disappears. Sometimes you do not need to squeeze a maximum out of yourself. Just let yourself be. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 But I still could not just shoot in my dress and took with me gloves @ m1global and the second gold I was given that year as "The First Ring Ring of the Year" Make up @malika_makeupp 👑 #angelica #angelicaanders #brige #rinngirl
En la actualidad el deporte de combate que permite el uso de Artes Marciales Mixtas, es el de mayor contacto que existe, ya que se utilizan diferentes técnicas para pelear de pie: golpes con los puños, patadas, rodillazos, codazos, etc.
Вчера Я отлично загрузила ягодицы так, что сегодня сесть не могу. 😂и в этот же момент отснять для @5element.fit пару крутых карточек. 👌🏾🎥 Как вами эти упражнения? В тренировке и для кадра? 🤔 Но все становится ещё круче, когда на мне @qvons_sportswear 🔥 сколько б я не получала спортивных комплектов, только у них самый крутой материал, самый крутой сексуальный дизайн, и цена для всех очень доступная. 😻 Лучше @qvons_sportswear у меня никого нет. 😏😘 Насыщенные дни и когда ещё в эти дни ты успеваешь сходить в зал, то настроение всегда прекрасное. Скажу так что я вчера даже два раза сходила в зал. Утром кардио и съемка для @m1global и @leonruofficial 🎥 А вечерком уже в другом зале. Мне кажется что мой второй дом это спортзалы 😅 #angelica #angelicaanderson #m1global #ringgirl #бклеон
Las raíces que se atribuyen a las modernas Artes Marciales Mixtas llegan hasta los antiguos Juegos Olímpicos realizados por Grecia, donde existían sistemas de combate más antiguos y documentados como el pankration.