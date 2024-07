Brad Pitt fue la sensación en Silverstone: Esto es lo que se sabe de su cinta sobre la Fórmula 1

Brad Pitt en Silverstone

Brad Pitt walks in the paddock at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 5, 2024. Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called "F1," the racing series said Friday. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at several F1 circuits around the world this year and last. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(Luca Bruno/AP)