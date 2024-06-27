Hulu: Conoce los estrenos de la plataforma para el mes de julio

Con julio en el horizonte, Hulu está preparando a sus suscriptores para un mes lleno de emocionantes estrenos. El servicio de transmisión ha revelado recientemente la lista completa de películas, programas de televisión y especiales que llegarán a su plataforma a lo largo de julio, ofreciendo a los espectadores mucho que esperar en las próximas semanas.
PUBLICIDAD
Julio promete ser un gran mes para la animación en Hulu, con el regreso de dos populares series animadas que se sumarán a la oferta del servicio de streaming.
La primera es “Hit Monkey”, la serie animada de Marvel que sorprendió a muchos al obtener una segunda temporada, especialmente después de que otros proyectos animados de Marvel en Hulu fueran cancelados. La segunda temporada de “Hit Monkey” llegará en su totalidad el 15 de julio, trayendo de vuelta las aventuras del peculiar asesino simio.
La segunda es “Futurama”, la icónica comedia de ciencia ficción que ha sido resucitada por Hulu. La tan esperada temporada 12 de “Futurama” se estrenará el 29 de julio, prometiendo nuevas y divertidas peripecias de Fry, Leela, Bender y el resto de la tripulación del Planet Express.
Estrenos en Hulu
1 de julio
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
- Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
- Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
- Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
- Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
- Blippi Anniversary Compilations
- Blippi NASA Episodes
- Blippi Wonderful World Tour
- Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
- (500) Days Of Summer | 2009
- 2012 | 2009
- Alien: Covenant | 2017
- Aliens | 1986
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- Angels & Demons | 2009
- Aniara | 2018
- Behind Enemy Lines | 2001
- The Big Wedding | 2013
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- The Cable Guy | 1996
- Couples Retreat | 2009
- Courage Under Fire | 1996
- Cry Macho | 2021
- The Da Vinci Code | 2006
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Funny People | 2009
- Garden State | 2004
- Get Out | 2017
- The Guilty | 2018
- Hail Satan? | 2019
- Just Go With It | 2011
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Margaret. | 2011
- The Monuments Men | 2014
- Mortal Engines | 2018
- The Namesake | 2007
- Predators | 2010
- The Predator | 2018
- Rough Night | 2017
- The Salt Of The Earth | 2015
- Sex Tape | 2014
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022
- Source Code | 2011
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Super Troopers | 2002
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- Tangerine | 2015
- Tragedy Girls | 2017
- Wrath Of The Titans | 2012
- The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022
- Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- After The First 48: Season 8B
- Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Kennedy: Complete Season 1
- Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
- Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
- Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- 20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
- Cellphone | 2024
- The Monk and the Gun | 2023
- Muzzle
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019
- 13 Assassins | 2010
- Jesus Camp | 2006
- The Queen Of Versailles | 2012
10 de julio
- The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
- Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
- Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
- Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
- The Animal Kingdom | 2023
- Tyrel | 2018
- Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
- HIP - High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
- Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
- The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
- Road Wars: Complete Season 2
- Fast Charlie | 2023
- Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021
- Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 1) | 2023
- Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 2) | 2023
- Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 3) | 2023
- Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020
- Scrambled
15 de julio
- Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
- Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- I’m Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
- How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
- Girl in the Video
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
- MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
- The Quake | 2018
- Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere
- Lucky 13: Series Premiere
- Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
- The American | 2023
- Bring Him to Me
- Cult Killer | 2024
- Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
- Femme | 2023
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
- Court Cam: Complete Season 6
- The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
- The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
- Lousy Carter | 2023
- Playground: Complete Season 1
- Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023
- Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021
- Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023
- The Origin of Evil
- Sleeping Dogs | 2024
- Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020
- Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
- Betrayal: A Father’s Secret: Complete Docuseries