Estos títulos dicen “chao” de Hulu en el mes de julio

Cada mes, además de añadir nuevas series y películas, Hulu también retira algunos títulos de su catálogo. Este proceso es una parte regular de la gestión de contenido en las plataformas de streaming, y aunque puede ser decepcionante para los suscriptores ver desaparecer algunos de sus favoritos, es necesario para hacer espacio a nuevos contenidos.
El listado de títulos que se retiran de Hulu varía cada mes e incluye una mezcla de series de televisión y películas. Estos títulos suelen ser eliminados debido a la expiración de licencias de distribución, acuerdos de exclusividad con otras plataformas, o simplemente como parte de la rotación regular del catálogo.
Entre algunos otros títulos que se van este mes se encuentran Personal Shopper, protagonizado por Kristen Stewart, La casa que Jack construyó, de Lars von Trier, y James MangoldLa película biográfica de Johnny Cash, Walk the Line, protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix.
Títulos que se despiden en julio dentro de Hulu
2 de julio
- The Clovehitch Killer | 2018
- The Deer King | 2021
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill | 2019
- The House That Jack Built | 2018
- The Nightingale | 2018
- Personal Shopper | 2016
- Sweet Virginia | 2017
- Trespassers | 2018
- Ginger’s Tale | 2020
14 de julio
- Automata | 2014
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans | 2009
- Bernie | 2011
- Blitz | 2011
- Centurion | 2010
- Filth | 2013
- Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
- I’m Still Here | 2010
- Ragnarok | 2013
- SAS: Red Notice | 2021
- Sex, Guaranteed | 2017
- Venus And Serena | 2012
- Viva | 2015
17 de julio
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe | 2016
- The Babadook | 2014
- Backcountry | 2014
- The Death of Stalin | 2017
- Made in Italy | 2020
- Official Secrets | 2019
- The Salvation | 2014
- Sleeping with Other People | 2015
- Swallow | 2019
- True History of the Kelly Gang | 2019
- Werewolves Within | 2021
- Would You Rather? | 2012
- Day of the Dead | 1985
- The Code | 2009
- Edison | 2005
- The Iceman | 2012
- Killing Season | 2013
- Isn’t It Romantic | 2019
- The Paperboy | 2012
31 de julio
- Rampart | 2011
- Stolen | 2012
- Trespass | 2011
- Betsy’s Wedding | 1990
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011
- 13 Going On 30 | 2004
- About Last Night (1986) | 1986
- The Beach | 2000
- Black Hawk Down | 2001
- Blue City | 1986
- Cast Away | 2000
- The Darjeeling Limited | 2007
- Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | 1986
- Fresh Horses | 1988
- The Hunter | 2011
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- My Name Is Khan | 2010
- The Negotiator | 1998
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- The Power Of One | 1992
- The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001
- Rushmore | 1999
- School For Scoundrels | 2006
- Sideways | 2004
- Skyscraper | 2018
- St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
- Taps | 1981
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
- Van Helsing | 2004
- Walk the Line | 2005
- The Wedding Ringer | 2015
- Weird Science | 1985
- White Chicks | 2004
- White House Down | 2013