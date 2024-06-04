Max en junio: Conoce los grandiosos estrenos que tendrá la plataforma en este mes

En junio, HBO Max ofrece una emocionante variedad de contenido para entretener a los suscriptores. Desde nuevas temporadas de series originales hasta películas y eventos deportivos destacados, hay algo para todos los gustos.
Prepárate para sumergirte en historias cautivadoras, disfrutar de emocionantes competencias deportivas y explorar nuevos programas que te mantendrán pegado a la pantalla.
Estrenos de Max en junio
1 de junio:
- 50/50 (2011)
- America’s Sweethearts (2001)
- American Heist (2014)
- Bandits (2015)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Demolition (2015)
- The Disaster Artist (2017)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Fright Night (1985)
- Generation Por Que? (2021)
- Hope Springs (2012)
- House at the End of the Street (2012)
- Into the Blue (2005)
- Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
- The Invention of Lying (2009)
- Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
- Krampus (2015)
- Life After (2017)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Marmaduke (2010)
- Minari (2020)
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
- Open Water (2003)
- Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
- Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- Overlord (1975)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
- Ride Along 2 (2016)
- Shadows (2020)
- Shining Through (1992)
- The Skin I Live In (2011)
- Spaceship Earth (2020)
- Splice (2009)
- Sugar (2008)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
- Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
- Uncut Gems (2019)
- Urban Legend (1998)
- User Zero (2020)
- Wanted (2008)
2 de junio
- Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
- Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
- Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
- Ren Faire (HBO Original)
- Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
3 de junio
- Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
- Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
- Keanu (2016)
- Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
- Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)
4 de junio
- Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1
5 de junio
- Backed by the Bros, Season 1
6 de junio
- Am I OK? (2022)
7 de junio
- Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)
10 de junio
- Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
- Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
- Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)
11 de junio
- Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
- Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)
13 de junio
- Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (whinal)
16 de junio
- American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
- House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)
17 de junio
- Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)
18 de junio
- Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Here To Climb (HBO Original)
- How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)
19 de junio
- Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)
20 de junio
- Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)
21 de junio
- Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)
22 de junio
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)
23 de junio
- Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)
24 de junio
- Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)
25 de junio
- One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)
27 de junio
- Breaking New Ground (Max Original)
28 de junio
- Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
- Problemista (2024) (A24)
30 de junio
- The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)
Además, también habrá eventos deportivos y otras competencias:
2024 NBA Playoffs: La cobertura de TNT Sports de las Finales de la Conferencia Oeste de la NBA 2024 estará disponible en la opción B/R Sports Add-On de HBO Max.
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: La cobertura de TNT Sports de la Final de la Conferencia Oeste de la Stanley Cup 2024 estará disponible en la opción B/R Sports Add-On de HBO Max.
MLB Tuesdays: Varios partidos de béisbol de la MLB se transmitirán en HBO Max.
Además, otros eventos deportivos como los partidos de las selecciones de fútbol de Estados Unidos (USWNT y USMNT), carreras de MotoGP, Moto2 y Moto3, triatlón, ciclismo y la carrera de resistencia de automovilismo “24 Hours of Le Mans”.