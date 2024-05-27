Hulu: Estos son los estrenos de la plataforma en el mes de junio

En medio de rumores de una posible fusión con Disney Plus, Hulu sigue lanzando la lista de nuevos títulos de series y películas para que sus usuarios disfruten en el mes de junio.
Entre los contenidos más atractivos por parte de la plataforma, se encuentra “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”, una serie que abordará la vida del reconocido diseñador de modas alemán y su rivalidad con el socio de Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Berge, así como su historia de amor con Jacques de Bascher.
También se espera el estreno de la tercera temporada de la comedia canadiense “Shoresy”, junto al estreno de Queenie, una serie basada en la novela más vendida de Candice Carty-Williams.
Estrenos de Hulu en junio
1 de junio
- Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
- Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7
- The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21
- Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)
- Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14
- Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54
- Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1
- House Hunters International: Complete Season 139
- House Hunters: Complete Season 171
- Island Life: Complete Season 17
- Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7
- Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27
- Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3
- About Last Night| 1986
- Annapolis | 2006
- Aquamarine | 2006
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013
- The Batman | 2022
- Betsy’s Wedding | 1990
- Blades Of Glory | 2007
- Blue City | 1986
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation ... | 2006
- The Boss | 2016
- Boys Don’t Cry | 1999
- Brown Sugar | 2002
- Click | 2006
- Coyote Ugly | 2000
- The Croods | 2013
- The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- The Duke | 2020
- Eight Millimeter | 1999
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | 1986
- Fight Club | 1999
- Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
- Fresh Horses | 1988
- The Girl Next Door | 2004
- Hide and Seek | 2005
- Hitchcock | 2012
- Independence Day | 1996
- It Follows | 2015
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story | 2021
- Joker | 2019
- Kill Your Darlings | 2013
- Life of Pi | 2012
- Little Black Book | 2004
- Lord of War | 2005
- Mirrors | 2008
- The Missing | 2003
- Money Monster | 2016
- The New Guy | 2002
- Office Space | 1999
- Over The Hedge | 2006
- Prayers for Bobby | 2009
- Saw | 2004
- Saw 2 | 2005
- Saw 3 | 2006
- Saw 4 | 2007
- Saw 5 | 2008
- Saw 6 | 2009
- Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010
- Skyscraper | 2018
- Silent Hill | 2006
- Slums Of Beverly Hills | 1998
- Split | 2017
- St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
- Taps | 1981
- Van Helsing | 2004
- Volcano | 1997
- The Vow | 2012
- Weird Science | 1985
- Wild Tales | 2015
- Working Girl | 1988
- World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1
- Bullet Train | 2022
- Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material | 2023
- Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill | 1999
- Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar | 2022
- Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch | 2008
- Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption | 2023
- Monét X Change: Fist of Glory | 2023
- Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects | 2023
- Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff | 2012
- FX’s Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries
- Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere
- The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere
- An Audience With Kylie: Special
- Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown | 2023
- Perfect Days |2023
- Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Queenie: Complete Season 1
- Beautiful Wedding | 2024
- Step Up | 2006
- Step Up 2 The Streets | 2008
- Step Up 3D | 2010
- What Comes Around | 2023
10 de junio
- Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere
- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
- Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden: Complete Season 1
- OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials
- 2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream
- Restaurant Startup: Complete Series
- Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series
- WAGS: Complete Series
- WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series
- WAGS Miami: Complete Series
- Origin | 2024
- Wreck: Complete Season 2
- GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
- iHeart Radio & P&G “Can’t Cancel Pride” Special: Livestream
- From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1
- BRATS: Documentary Premiere
- Pirates: Truth Behind Legends
- Rose’s War | 2023
- To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
- Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023
- Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Chewing Gum: Complete Series
- Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood | 2015
- Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang | 2019
- Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays | 2017
- Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition) | 2019
- Margaret Cho - PsyCHO | 2015
- Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing | 2008
- Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend | 2013
- Thee Lavell Crawford | 2023
- Tom Segura: Completely Normal | 2014
- Whitney Cummings: Money Shot | 2010
15 de junio
- I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1
- In the Fade | 2017
- Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series
- Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
- Clotilda: The Return Home
- Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4
- To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7
- Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13
- Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series
- Shoresy: Complete Season 3
- Marmalade | 2024
- Prey | 2024
- Breakin’ On The One: Documentary Film Premiere
- The Invitation | 2022
- Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere
- Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED)
- A Love Song | 2022
- Summering | 2022
- FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 3
- Amelia’s Children | 2023
- The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1
- Eric D’Alessandro: I Don’t Understand | 2023
- Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic | 2023
- John Crist: What Are We Doing? | 2022
- Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall | 2023
- Red Right Hand | 2024
30 de junio
- Somewhere Quiet | 2023
- Pride Across America: Livestream
- Zappa | 2020