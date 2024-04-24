Hulu: Estos son los estrenos de la plataforma para el mes de mayo

Hulu se destaca por su estrategia de estrenar nuevas series y películas cada mes, atrayendo a suscriptores con una variedad constante de contenido fresco y emocionante.
Esta táctica alimenta la anticipación y el interés del público, manteniendo a los espectadores comprometidos y enganchados. Además, al ofrecer un flujo continuo de estrenos, Hulu garantiza que haya algo para todos los gustos y preferencias.
Esta estrategia también ayuda a mantener a la plataforma relevante en un mercado competitivo de streaming, demostrando su compromiso de proporcionar entretenimiento de alta calidad y mantenerse al día con las tendencias y demandas del público contemporáneo.
A continuación conoce los estrenos de la plataforma en el mes de mayo.
Estrenos de Hulu en mayo
1 de mayo
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 | 2021
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
- Shardlake: Complete Season 1
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- The Beach | 2000
- Big | 1988
- Big Daddy | 1999
- Black Hawk Down | 2001
- The Bounty Hunter | 2010
- Cast Away | 2000
- The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004
- Come See The Paradise | 1990
- The Darjeeling Limited | 2007
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016
- Elvis | 2022
- Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009
- Free State of Jones | 2016
- Good Boys | 2019
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- The King’s Man | 2021
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004
- Love, Gilda | 2018
- The Mask | 1994
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- Mr. Turner | 2014
- Money Monster | 2016
- My Name Is Khan | 2010
- The Negotiator | 1998
- Night School | 2018
- Ocean’s 8 | 2018
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- Rushmore | 1999
- The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001
- The Rundown | 2003
- School For Scoundrels | 2006
- Sideways | 2004
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion | 2006
- That Thing You Do! | 1996
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
- Walk The Line | 2005
- The Wedding Ringer | 2015
- White Chicks | 2004
- White House Down | 2013
- 13 Going On 30 | 2004
- 300 | 2007
2 de mayo
- The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
- Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
- The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
- Bad Reputation | 2018
- Mad Money | 2008
- Prom Dates | 2024
- Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
- The Flood | 2023
- 3 Days in Malay | 2023
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995
- A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013
- Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007
- 12 Hour Shift | 2020
- Bad Boys for Life | 2020
- Reminiscence | 2021
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
- In Limbo: Complete Season 1
- Bloodshot | 2020
- Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries
- Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
- The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
- Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
- Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
- Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
10 de mayo
- Biosphere | 2022
- Wanted Man | 2024
- Eileen | 2023
- Where the Crawdads Sing | 2022
- The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
15 de mayo
- Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
- Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
- Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
- Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
- Tanked: Complete Season 1
- Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
- I Am Not Your Negro | 2016
- My Scientology Movie | 2015
- Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
- Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
- Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
- Paddington | 2015
- Birth/Rebirth | 2023
- He Went That Way | 2023
- The Sweet East | 2023
- Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
- The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
- The Ape Star | 2021
- The Seeding | 2023
- 23 de mayo
- Ferrari | 2023
- Sentinel | 2024
- Fantasy Island | 2020
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
- Camden: Complete Season 1
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
- Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
- The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
- MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
- The Promised Land | 2023
- Sympathy for the Devil | 2023
- T.I.M. | 2023