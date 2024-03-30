Netflix: Estos son los títulos que se despiden de la plataforma en el mes de abril

Cada mes, Netflix retira series icónicas y favoritas de los espectadores, creando un ciclo de despedidas y nostalgia.
La plataforma desafía la fidelidad de los fanáticos al desvanecer los mundos que han llamado hogar durante horas. Los corazones se llenan de melancolía al decir adiós a personajes entrañables y tramas absorbentes. Pero en este flujo constante de despedidas, surge la oportunidad de explorar nuevas historias y emociones.
Para el mes de abril, muchas películas de superhéroes se despedirán de la plataforma streaming. Es por eso que si ves un título familiar, pues debes saber que tienes pocos días para verlo en Netflix.
Títulos que se despiden de Netflix en abril
1 de abril
- 99 Homes (2014)
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020)
- Black Adam (2022)
- Black Belt Jones (1974)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Bruce Almighty (2003)
- California Split (1974)
- Charley Varrick (1973)
- Chinatown (1974)
- Community (Seasons 1-6)
- Contraband (2012)
- Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Death Wish (1974)
- Elysium (2013)
- Fury (2014)
- Greenberg (2010)
- Hellboy (2004)
- Here Comes the Boom (2012)
- High Plains Drifter (1973)
- Hoarders (Season 12)
- It (2017)
- It’s Alive (1974)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Joe Kidd (1972)
- Justice League (2017)
- Lavender (2016)
- Little Fockers (2010)
- Man of Steel (2013)
- Meet the Fockers (2000)
- Meet the Parents (2000)
- Man Like Mobeen (Seasons 1-4)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- Neighbors (2014)
- Pacific Rim (2013)
- Pompeii (2014)
- School of Rock (2003)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Movie Collection (1972)
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
- Shazam! (2019)
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
- Suicide Squad (2016)
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1)
- The Batman (2022)
- The Blues Brothers (1980)
- The Conversation (1974)
- The Croods (2013)
- The Front Page (1974)
- The Gambler (1974)
- The Great Gatsby (1974)
- The House Bunny (2008)
- The Little Prince (2015)
- The Lords of Flatbush (1974)
- The Mauritanian (2021)
- The Monuments Men (2014)
- The Parallax View (1974)
- The Street Fighter (1974)
- The Suicide Squad (2021)
- The Transporter Refueled (2015)
- The Wolfman (2010)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising (2014)
- TIGER & BUNNY – The Movie: The Beginning (2012)
- Trapped (2015)
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
3 de abril
- Glimpses of a Future (2020)
- The Raid (2011)
- Imposters (Seasons 1-2)
- Petta (2019)
- Black Dog (2019)
- Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)
- Sword Art Online (Season 1)
- Win It All (2017) Netflix Original Removal
- Marshall (2017)
- Sarvam Thaalamayam (2018)
- DC Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)
- The Nice Guys (2016)
10 de abril
- Heaven Official’s Blessing (2020)
- Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
- School Life (2019) – Netflix Original Removal
- Frat Star (2017)
- Lights Out (2016)
- Dabbe 5: Zehr-i Cin (2014)
- Dabbe: The Possession (2013)
- Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
- Thackeray (2019)
- Thackeray (Marathi) (2019)
- From One Second to the Next (2013)
- GANTZ:O (2016)
- Look Away (2019)
- African Knock Out Show (Season 1)
- Crimson Peak (2015)
- Delhi Belly (2011)
- Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries) (2010)
- Four Sisters Before the Wedding (2020)
- Jonaki (2018)
- Lagaan (2001)
- Madness in the Desert (2004)
- Peepli Live (2010)
- Rush (2013)
- Synchronic (2020)
- Taare Zameen Par (2007)
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
- The Meg (2018)
- Train to Busan (2016)
25 de abril
- The Hateful Eight (2015)
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
- Malignant (2021)