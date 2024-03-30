Hulu: Estos son los estrenos de la plataforma en el mes de abril

A pesar de varios meses de rumores que apuntaban a una desaparición o fusión con Disney+, la realidad es que Hulu continua su programación habitual con estrenos en series y películas durante cada mes.
Para este mes de abril, la plataforma viene con interesantes títulos como Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, una docuserie que describe las cuatro décadas enteras de la icónica banda de rock Bon Jovi, con vídeos personales, letras originales y fotos nunca antes vistas que narran el viaje desde los clubes de Jersey Shore hasta los escenarios más grandes del planeta.
Otra de las interesantes producciones es Under The Bridge, una serie que mostrará el mundo oculto de los adolescentes acusados de un salvaje asesinato revela verdades sorprendentes sobre el improbable asesino.
Recomendados
Fans vende su moto para asistir al concierto de Los Temerarios
VIDEO. El sexy baile de Massiel Carrillo para promocionar su “Bachata pal Cora”
¿Nodal y Cazzu esperan a su segundo hijo?
A continuación conoce los estrenos de abril en Hulu.
Estrenos de Hulu en abril
1 de abril
- Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
- Annie | 2014
- The Big Lebowski | 1998
- Blair Witch | 2016
- Blockers | 2018
- Boys on the Side | 1995
- Capone | 2020
- Captain Phillips | 2013
- Copycat | 1995
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012
- Don’t Worry Darling | 2022
- The Fifth Element | 1997
- The Fog | 2005
- Get Him to the Greek | 2010
- The Grudge 2 | 2006
- Hellboy | 2004
- The Host | 2006
- The Huntsman: Winter’S War | 2016
- Jack The Giant Slayer | 2013
- The Karate Kid | 2010
- Letters to Juliet | 2010
- Made in America | 1993
- The Next Karate Kid | 1994
- Ocean’s Eleven | 2001
- Ocean’s Twelve | 2004
- Ocean’s Thirteen | 2007
- Pacific Rim | 2013
- Runaway Jury | 2003
- Seven Years in Tibet | 1997
- Shazam! | 2019
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023
- Take Shelter | 2011
- Wonder Woman | 2017
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan | 2008
- X2: X-Men United | 2003
- 50 First Dates | 2004
- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
- The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level | 2019
- UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
- FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
- American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
- Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
- Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
- Lord of Misrule | 2023
- Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
- She Came to Me | 2023
- The Fable: Series Premiere
- GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
- Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
- Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- The Grudge | 2020
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies | 2018
- Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
- Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
- Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
- Kusama: Infinity | 2018
- Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
- Scraps: Complete Season 1
- #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
- Immediate Family | 2022
- Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023
- The Channel | 2023
- The Greatest Hits | 2024
15 de abril
- Alone | 2020
- A Kind Of Murder | 2016
- The Stranger | 2020
- See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
- Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
- Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
- All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Season 8
- Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story | 2023
- Blacklight | 2022
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
- Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
- High Hopes: Complete Season 1
- The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1
- Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
- Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
- Little Women | 2019
- Yes, God, Yes | 2019
22 de abril
- The Meg | 2018
- Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
- Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
- Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
- Barber | 2023
- Boy in the Walls | 2023
- Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
- FX’s The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
- American Woman | 2018
- Isn’t It Romantic | 2019
- Stars at Noon | 2022
- Welcome to Smelliville | 2021
- FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere