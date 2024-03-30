Hulu: Estos son los estrenos de la plataforma en el mes de abril

A pesar de varios meses de rumores que apuntaban a una desaparición o fusión con Disney+, la realidad es que Hulu continua su programación habitual con estrenos en series y películas durante cada mes.

Para este mes de abril, la plataforma viene con interesantes títulos como Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, una docuserie que describe las cuatro décadas enteras de la icónica banda de rock Bon Jovi, con vídeos personales, letras originales y fotos nunca antes vistas que narran el viaje desde los clubes de Jersey Shore hasta los escenarios más grandes del planeta.

Otra de las interesantes producciones es Under The Bridge, una serie que mostrará el mundo oculto de los adolescentes acusados de un salvaje asesinato revela verdades sorprendentes sobre el improbable asesino.

A continuación conoce los estrenos de abril en Hulu.

Estrenos de Hulu en abril

1 de abril

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere

Annie | 2014

The Big Lebowski | 1998

Blair Witch | 2016

Blockers | 2018

Boys on the Side | 1995

Capone | 2020

Captain Phillips | 2013

Copycat | 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012

Don’t Worry Darling | 2022

The Fifth Element | 1997

The Fog | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hellboy | 2004

The Host | 2006

The Huntsman: Winter’S War | 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer | 2013

The Karate Kid | 2010

Letters to Juliet | 2010

Made in America | 1993

The Next Karate Kid | 1994

Ocean’s Eleven | 2001

Ocean’s Twelve | 2004

Ocean’s Thirteen | 2007

Pacific Rim | 2013

Runaway Jury | 2003

Seven Years in Tibet | 1997

Shazam! | 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023

Take Shelter | 2011

Wonder Woman | 2017

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan | 2008

X2: X-Men United | 2003

50 First Dates | 2004

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level | 2019

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule | 2023

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1

She Came to Me | 2023

The Fable: Series Premiere

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

The Grudge | 2020

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies | 2018

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere

Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity | 2018

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family | 2022

Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023

The Channel | 2023

The Greatest Hits | 2024

15 de abril

Alone | 2020

A Kind Of Murder | 2016

The Stranger | 2020

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story | 2023

Blacklight | 2022

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

High Hopes: Complete Season 1

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere

Little Women | 2019

Yes, God, Yes | 2019

22 de abril