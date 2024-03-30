Conoce cuáles son los estrenos de Netflix en abril del 2024

Netflix presenta un abanico de estrenos para deleitar a sus suscriptores en el mes de abril.
Desde la hilaridad irreverente de “Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer” hasta la magia deslumbrante de “The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman”, la diversión está garantizada.
Además, los clásicos animados cobran vida con “Hotel Transylvania 1″, llevando a los espectadores a un mundo de risas y monstruos entrañables. Y para los amantes del baloncesto y la aventura, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” promete emociones épicas en la cancha digital.
Recomendados
Fans vende su moto para asistir al concierto de Los Temerarios
VIDEO. El sexy baile de Massiel Carrillo para promocionar su “Bachata pal Cora”
¿Nodal y Cazzu esperan a su segundo hijo?
Con esta ecléctica selección, Netflix continúa su misión de cautivar y sorprender a su audiencia global.
Estrenos de Netflix en abril
1 de abril
- The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
- American Graffiti
- Baby Driver
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Glass
- Happy Gilmore
- Hotel Transylvania 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Inside Man
- Molly’s Game
- Sex and the City Season 1-6
- Smokey and the Bandit I & II
- Split
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Land Before Time
- The Matrix 1 - 3
- Wild Things
- You’ve Got Mail
2 de abril
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
3 de abril
- Files of the Unexplained
4 de abril
- I Woke Up A Vampire: S2
- Ripley
5 de abril
- Parasyte: The Grey
- Scoop
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhe
8 de abril
- Spirit Rangers: S3
9 de abril
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
10 de abril
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
- What Jennifer Did
11 de abril
- Heartbreak High: S2
12 de abril
- A Journey
- Good Times
- Love, Divided
- Stolen
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
16 de abril
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
- Knocked Up
17 de abril
- Black Sails Seasons 1 - 4
- Our Living World
- The Circle: S6
- The Grimm Variations
18 de abril
- The Upshaws: Part 5
19 de abril
- Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
22 de abril
- CoComelon Lane: S2
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
24 de abril
- King Richard
25 de abril
- Dead Boy Detectives
26 de abril
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut