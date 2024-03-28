Espectáculos

Estos son los estrenos de Amazon Prime Video para el mes de abril

Conoce lo nuevo de la plataforma

ARCHIVO - La aplicación de streaming Amazon Prime Video puede verse en la pantalla de un iPad, el 19 de marzo de 2018, en Baltimore. (AP Foto/Patrick Semansky, Archivo) AP (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Por Jean Lucas Bello

El mes de abril está a punto de comenzar y Amazon Prime Video se prepara para deleitar a sus suscriptores con una emocionante lista de estrenos.

Desde películas hasta series, habrá una amplia variedad de contenido para disfrutar en la plataforma de streaming.

A continuación, detallaremos los principales lanzamientos que llegarán a Amazon Prime Video en abril.

Estrenos en Amazon Prime Video para abril

1 de abril

  • Age Of Adaline
  • Airplane II: The Sequel
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Forever
  • Blockers
  • Boomerang
  • Chaplin
  • Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
  • Chinatown
  • Cloverfield
  • Disturbia
  • El Dorado
  • Fighting with My Family
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
  • Heist
  • Henry Fool
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • Inside Job (2010)
  • It’s Complicated
  • Jarhead
  • Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi
  • Lone Survivor
  • Lords Of Dogtown
  • Macgruber
  • Memoirs Of A Geisha
  • Mimic
  • Money Monster
  • Monster Trucks
  • Nebraska
  • Neighbors
  • Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
  • Out of Sight
  • Red Eye
  • Richard Jewell
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Saturday Night Fever
  • Snatch
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Aviator
  • The Big Short
  • The Front Page
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The House Bunny
  • The Last Temptation of Christ
  • The Notebook
  • The Ring Two
  • The Station Agent
  • The Stepford Wives
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • The Truth About Charlie
  • The Way Back
  • The Young Messiah
  • Titanic
  • To Catch a Thief
  • To Write Love On Her Arms
  • Top Gun
  • Total Recall
  • Wayne’s World
  • We Own The Night
  • We Were Soldiers
  • When The Game Stands Tall
  • White Noise
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
  • Eureka S1-S5
  • House S1-S8

2 de abril

  • Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
  • Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

4 de abril

  • Música

5 de abril

  • How To Date Billy Walsh
  • Hit S3

8 de abril

  • Unforgotten S5

9 de abril

  • The Exorcist: Believer

11 de abril

  • Fallout (2024)

18 de abril

  • Going Home with Tyler Cameron

22 de abril

  • Spectre (2015)

25 de abril

  • THEM: The Scare

29 de abril

  • The Holdovers
