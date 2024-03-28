Estos son los estrenos de Amazon Prime Video para el mes de abril

El mes de abril está a punto de comenzar y Amazon Prime Video se prepara para deleitar a sus suscriptores con una emocionante lista de estrenos.
Desde películas hasta series, habrá una amplia variedad de contenido para disfrutar en la plataforma de streaming.
A continuación, detallaremos los principales lanzamientos que llegarán a Amazon Prime Video en abril.
Estrenos en Amazon Prime Video para abril
1 de abril
- Age Of Adaline
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Blockers
- Boomerang
- Chaplin
- Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
- Chinatown
- Cloverfield
- Disturbia
- El Dorado
- Fighting with My Family
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Heist
- Henry Fool
- Hotel for Dogs
- Inside Job (2010)
- It’s Complicated
- Jarhead
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Lone Survivor
- Lords Of Dogtown
- Macgruber
- Memoirs Of A Geisha
- Mimic
- Money Monster
- Monster Trucks
- Nebraska
- Neighbors
- Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
- Out of Sight
- Red Eye
- Richard Jewell
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Saturday Night Fever
- Snatch
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Aviator
- The Big Short
- The Front Page
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The House Bunny
- The Last Temptation of Christ
- The Notebook
- The Ring Two
- The Station Agent
- The Stepford Wives
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Truth About Charlie
- The Way Back
- The Young Messiah
- Titanic
- To Catch a Thief
- To Write Love On Her Arms
- Top Gun
- Total Recall
- Wayne’s World
- We Own The Night
- We Were Soldiers
- When The Game Stands Tall
- White Noise
- Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
- Eureka S1-S5
- House S1-S8
2 de abril
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
- Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
4 de abril
- Música
5 de abril
- How To Date Billy Walsh
- Hit S3
8 de abril
- Unforgotten S5
9 de abril
- The Exorcist: Believer
11 de abril
- Fallout (2024)
18 de abril
- Going Home with Tyler Cameron
22 de abril
- Spectre (2015)
25 de abril
- THEM: The Scare
29 de abril
- The Holdovers