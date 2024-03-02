Espectáculos

Conoce cuáles son las series y películas que serán añadidas a Hulu en marzo

Nuevo contenido este mes

Poor Things

Poor Things Estas películas están nominadas a 'Mejor diseño de vestuario' (Searchlight Pictures)

Por Jean Lucas Bello

En marzo, Hulu está preparando una emocionante oleada de entretenimiento con su nueva lista de series y películas. Desde adictivas series hasta emocionantes filmes, el catálogo se renueva con opciones para todos los gustos.

Ya sea que estés buscando una emocionante serie de crimen, una conmovedora historia romántica o una comedia ligera para relajarte, esta plataforma tiene algo para cada estado de ánimo.

¡No te pierdas las emocionantes novedades que están por llegar!

Estrenos de Hulu en marzo

1 de marzo

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Temporadas completas 1-3 (Doblado)
  • Dark Side of the 90s: Temporada completa 2
  • Dark Side of the 2000s: Temporada completa 1
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
  • Ali | 2001
  • Bad Teacher | 2011
  • Batman Begins | 2005
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012
  • Belle | 2014
  • Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
  • Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014
  • Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
  • Dangerous Beauty | 1998
  • The Descendants | 2011
  • Dreamin’ Wild | 2022
  • Drive Angry 3D | 2011
  • Dune | 2021
  • Dunkirk | 2017
  • Enough Said | 2013
  • Failure to Launch | 2006
  • The Favourite | 2018
  • Firehouse Dog | 2007
  • Foxcatcher | 2014
  • Goodfellas | 1990
  • Goosebumps | 2015
  • The Heat | 2013
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
  • The Hot Chick | 2002
  • How I Live Now | 2013
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012
  • Inception | 2010
  • Kingdom Come | 2001
  • L.A. Confidential | 1997
  • Legends of the Fall | 1994
  • Life of Pi | 2012
  • My Cousin Vinny | 1992
  • No Good Deed | 2014
  • Person To Person | 2017
  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
  • Salt | 2010
  • Scarface | 1983
  • Sexy Beast | 2001
  • Shark Tale | 2004
  • Sisters | 2015
  • The Spirit | 2008
  • Stand by Me | 1986
  • Street Kings | 2008
  • Surrogates | 2009
  • Takers | 2010
  • The Tree of Life | 2011
  • Thank You for Smoking | 2006
  • Thirteen | 2003
  • Win Win | 2011
  • The Wrestler | 2008

2 de marzo

  • Catfish: The TV Show: Temporada completa 8H
  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019

5 de marzo

  • Queens: Estreno de la docuserie
  • MasterChef Junior: Estreno de la temporada 9
  • So You Think You Can Dance: Estreno de la temporada 18
  • The Marsh King’s Daughter | 2023

6 de marzo

  • Extraordinary: Temporada completa 2
  • Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Estreno de la temporada 2
  • The Cleaning Lady: Estreno de la temporada 3
  • Port Protection Alaska: Temporada completa 7

7 de marzo

  • The Masked Singer: Estreno de la temporada 11
  • Animal Control: Estreno de la temporada 2
  • 30 Something Grandma: Temporada completa 1
  • Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023
  • Alone: Temporada completa 10
  • Hoarders: Temporada completa 14
  • My Strange Arrest: Temporada completa 1
  • Poor Things

8 de marzo

  • Cash Out | 2023

12 de marzo

  • Blackfish | 2013

14 de marzo

  • Deliciously Twisted Classics: Temporada completa 1
  • The First 48: Temporada completa 23
  • Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini | 2023
  • The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023

15 de marzo

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
  • Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
  • 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
  • Diggers | 2006
  • Children of the Corn | 2023
  • Life Partners | 2014
  • Taken | 2009
  • Taken 2 | 2012
  • 360 | 2011

17 de marzo

  • St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream

19 de marzo

  • Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

20 de marzo

  • Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

21 de marzo

  • Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
  • Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
  • I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
  • The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
  • Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
  • Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023

22 de marzo

  • Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1
  • My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)

24 de marzo

  • One Shot | 2021
  • Skyfire | 2021

25 de marzo

  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Charlie’s Angels | 2019

26 de marzo

  • DC League of Super-Pets | 2022
  • Montana Story | 2022

27 de marzo

  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

28 de marzo

  • We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
  • Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
  • Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
  • Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
  • Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
  • To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
  • $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
  • 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

29 de marzo

  • Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
  • Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Paint | 2023

30 de marzo

  • FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
  • A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023

31 de marzo

  • Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
