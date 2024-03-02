Conoce cuáles son las series y películas que serán añadidas a Hulu en marzo

En marzo, Hulu está preparando una emocionante oleada de entretenimiento con su nueva lista de series y películas. Desde adictivas series hasta emocionantes filmes, el catálogo se renueva con opciones para todos los gustos.
Ya sea que estés buscando una emocionante serie de crimen, una conmovedora historia romántica o una comedia ligera para relajarte, esta plataforma tiene algo para cada estado de ánimo.
¡No te pierdas las emocionantes novedades que están por llegar!
Estrenos de Hulu en marzo
1 de marzo
- Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Temporadas completas 1-3 (Doblado)
- Dark Side of the 90s: Temporada completa 2
- Dark Side of the 2000s: Temporada completa 1
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Ali | 2001
- Bad Teacher | 2011
- Batman Begins | 2005
- Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012
- Belle | 2014
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014
- Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
- Dangerous Beauty | 1998
- The Descendants | 2011
- Dreamin’ Wild | 2022
- Drive Angry 3D | 2011
- Dune | 2021
- Dunkirk | 2017
- Enough Said | 2013
- Failure to Launch | 2006
- The Favourite | 2018
- Firehouse Dog | 2007
- Foxcatcher | 2014
- Goodfellas | 1990
- Goosebumps | 2015
- The Heat | 2013
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- The Hot Chick | 2002
- How I Live Now | 2013
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012
- Inception | 2010
- Kingdom Come | 2001
- L.A. Confidential | 1997
- Legends of the Fall | 1994
- Life of Pi | 2012
- My Cousin Vinny | 1992
- No Good Deed | 2014
- Person To Person | 2017
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- Salt | 2010
- Scarface | 1983
- Sexy Beast | 2001
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Sisters | 2015
- The Spirit | 2008
- Stand by Me | 1986
- Street Kings | 2008
- Surrogates | 2009
- Takers | 2010
- The Tree of Life | 2011
- Thank You for Smoking | 2006
- Thirteen | 2003
- Win Win | 2011
- The Wrestler | 2008
2 de marzo
- Catfish: The TV Show: Temporada completa 8H
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019
5 de marzo
- Queens: Estreno de la docuserie
- MasterChef Junior: Estreno de la temporada 9
- So You Think You Can Dance: Estreno de la temporada 18
- The Marsh King’s Daughter | 2023
6 de marzo
- Extraordinary: Temporada completa 2
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Estreno de la temporada 2
- The Cleaning Lady: Estreno de la temporada 3
- Port Protection Alaska: Temporada completa 7
7 de marzo
- The Masked Singer: Estreno de la temporada 11
- Animal Control: Estreno de la temporada 2
- 30 Something Grandma: Temporada completa 1
- Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023
- Alone: Temporada completa 10
- Hoarders: Temporada completa 14
- My Strange Arrest: Temporada completa 1
- Poor Things
8 de marzo
- Cash Out | 2023
12 de marzo
- Blackfish | 2013
14 de marzo
- Deliciously Twisted Classics: Temporada completa 1
- The First 48: Temporada completa 23
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini | 2023
- The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023
15 de marzo
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
- Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
- 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
- Diggers | 2006
- Children of the Corn | 2023
- Life Partners | 2014
- Taken | 2009
- Taken 2 | 2012
- 360 | 2011
17 de marzo
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream
19 de marzo
- Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
20 de marzo
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
21 de marzo
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
- Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023
22 de marzo
- Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
24 de marzo
- One Shot | 2021
- Skyfire | 2021
25 de marzo
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Charlie’s Angels | 2019
26 de marzo
- DC League of Super-Pets | 2022
- Montana Story | 2022
27 de marzo
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
28 de marzo
- We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
- Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
- Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
- Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
- Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
- To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
- $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
- 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
29 de marzo
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Paint | 2023
30 de marzo
- FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
- A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023
31 de marzo
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009