Saga The Walking Dead: Este es el orden correcto para ver los múltiples programas de zombies

La saga de The Walking Dead ha experimentado un crecimiento extraordinario desde su debut como una serie sobre zombies hasta convertirse en un universo completo con múltiples spin-offs.
A medida que se han lanzado más series y temporadas, determinar el orden correcto para verlas puede resultar confuso. A continuación, presentamos dos opciones para disfrutar de la saga en el orden adecuado.
Orden cronológico
Si prefieres seguir la línea temporal interna de los eventos en el universo de The Walking Dead, te recomendamos el siguiente orden:
- The Walking Dead Temporadas 1-11
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporadas 1-8
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Temporadas 1-2
- Tales of the Walking Dead Temporada 1
- The Walking Dead: Dead City
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
- The Walking Dead: The One Who Lives
Orden de lanzamiento:
Si, por otro lado, prefieres seguir el orden de lanzamiento original de los programas, te sugerimos el siguiente orden:
- The Walking Dead Temporadas 1-5
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 1
- The Walking Dead Temporada 6
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 2
- The Walking Dead Temporada 7
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 3
- The Walking Dead Temporada 8
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 4
- The Walking Dead Temporada 9
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 5
- The Walking Dead Temporada 10 Episodios 1-16
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Temporada 1
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 6
- The Walking Dead Temporada 10 Episodios 17-22
- The Walking Dead Temporada 11 Episodios 1-8
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Temporada 2
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 7 Episodios 1-8
- The Walking Dead Temporada 11 Episodios 9-16
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 7 Episodios 9-16
- Tales of the Walking Dead Temporada 1
- The Walking Dead Temporada 11 Episodios 17-24
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 8 Episodios 1-6
- The Walking Dead: Dead City
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
- Fear the Walking Dead Temporada 8 Episodios 7-12
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live