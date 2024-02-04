Espectáculos

Romances para febrero: Conoce los estrenos de Hulu para el mes de los enamorados

Las historias que celebran el amor será la apuesta de la plataforma streaming

Este mes de febrero, Hulu nos cautiva con una ola de emociones románticas en su nuevo catálogo para este mes.

Sumérgete en la fresca y vibrante nueva temporada de “Life & Beth”, explorando las complejidades del amor en la vida cotidiana de Beth. Además, prepárate para enamorarte del programa “Love & WWE”, donde la pasión por el wrestling se mezcla con historias de corazones intrépidos.

Hulu te invita a vivir el mes del amor con sus cautivadores estrenos, ofreciendo una combinación única de romance y entretenimiento.

[Te recomendamos leer: Unión de Disney+ y Hulu superará a Netflix en Estados Unidos según estudio]

Estrenos de Hulu para febrero

1 de febrero

  • FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
  • Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
  • Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
  • Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
  • Addicted | 2014
  • America’s Sweethearts | 2001
  • Baby Boy | 2001
  • Big Momma’s House | 2000
  • Black Knight | 2001
  • The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
  • Call Me By Your Name | 2017
  • Client 9 | 2010
  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
  • Date Movie | 2006
  • Dear John | 2010
  • The Descent | 2005
  • Eat Pray Love | 2010
  • The Eye | 2008
  • First Daughter | 2004
  • Force Majeure | 2014
  • Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
  • Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
  • Hitch | 2005
  • How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
  • Jason Bourne | 2016
  • Jack And Jill | 2011
  • Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
  • Jumanji | 1995
  • Just My Luck | 2006
  • Jumping the Broom | 2011
  • Knight And Day | 2010
  • Life or Something Like It | 2002
  • Love is Strange | 2014
  • Man on Fire | 1987
  • Men Of Honor | 2000
  • Monster In-Law | 2005
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
  • Night Catches Us | 2007
  • Notorious | 2009
  • Obsessed | 2009
  • Pretty Woman | 1990
  • Secrets of Eden | 2012
  • The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
  • Sisters | 2006
  • Soul Food | 1997
  • Twilight | 2008
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
  • Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
  • Valentine’s Day | 2010
  • Warm Bodies | 2013
  • The Watch | 2012
  • What’s Your Number? | 2011
  • 12 Years A Slave | 2013
  • The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

2 de febrero

  • 500 Days Of Summer | 2009
  • Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
  • Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
  • Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
  • Freelance | 2022
  • Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
  • Beloved | 1998
  • Hope Floats | 1998
  • Predator | 1987
  • Predator 2 | 1990
  • Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
  • Antebellum | 2020
  • Camp Hideout | 2023
  • Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
  • Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
  • Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
  • 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
  • True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
  • After The First 48: Complete Season 8
  • Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
  • Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
  • The Last Song | 2010
  • Love & Other Drugs | 2010
  • Romeo + Juliet | 1996
  • Suncoast: Film Premiere
  • The Abyss | 1989
  • Cat Person | 2023
  • The Lost King | 2022

10 de febrero

  • The Lost City | 2022
  • Father Stu | 2022
  • Blended | 2014
  • The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
  • Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
  • Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
  • Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
  • Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
  • Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
  • Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
  • Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
  • Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
  • Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4
  • My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
  • My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
  • Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
  • Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
  • 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
  • Infinite Storm | 2022
  • Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
  • Next Goal Wins | 2022
  • Prometheus | 2012
  • 2:22 | 2017

15 de febrero

  • Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
  • Pod Generation | 2023
  • Amulet | 2020
  • American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
  • Nomadland | 2021
  • Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
  • The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
  • The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
  • Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
  • Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
  • Mercy Road | 2021
  • Dragonkeeper | 2022
  • Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
  • Monica | 2023
  • FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
  • Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
  • Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
  • St. Vincent | 2014
  • The Shack | 2017
