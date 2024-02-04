Hulu: Estos son los títulos que se despiden de la plataforma en febrero

Este febrero, Hulu se despide de algunas joyas cinematográficas que han sido parte de su catálogo.
Entre los títulos que nos dicen adiós se encuentran clásicos como “21 Jump Street”, una comedia policial que ha mantenido a los espectadores entretenidos con sus situaciones hilarantes y personajes memorables.
También, se despide la divertida y peculiar “Pineapple Express”, una aventura cómica que ha dejado una huella en los amantes del humor irreverente. Además, la sensualidad y el ritmo de “Magic Mike” se desvanecerán de la plataforma, llevándose consigo la magia de este drama sobre el mundo del entretenimiento masculino.
Aprovecha la oportunidad de disfrutar de estos títulos antes de que digan adiós a Hulu.
Títulos que se despiden de Hulu en febrero
1 de febrero
- Lucky | 2017
- Burn | 2019
- Haunt | 2019
- Jungle| 2017
- Season of the Witch | 2011
- Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
- A Piece of Cake | 2021
- Brimstone | 2016
- Jesus Henry Christ | 2011
- Pound of Flesh | 2015
- The Perfect Weapon | 2016
- The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
- Rise of the Footsolider | 2021
- Babylon A.D. | 2008
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- I, Robot | 2004
- Solaris | 2002
14 de febrero
- All Roads Lead to Rome | 2015
- Black November | 2012
- Forsaken | 2015
- Intruders | 2015
- La Boda De Valentina | 2018
- Life of the Party | 2018
- A Million Little Pieces | 2018
- Prisoners of the Sun | 2013
- 211 | 2018
- Paddington 2 | 2018
- The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
- Ceremony | 2010
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
- The Double | 2013
- The Extra Man | 2010
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Food Inc | 2008
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Lupin III: The First | 2019
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- National Treasure | 2004
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death | 2005
- Pusher I | 1996
- The Sacrament | 2013
- The Shack | 2017
- Snowpiercer | 2014
- Synchronicity | 2015
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
- Paddington | 2015
- 29 de febrero
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Knight’s Tale | 2001
- Airheads | 1994
- Apartment Troubles | 2014
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild | 2012
- Die Hard With a Vengeance | 1995
- District 9 | 2009
- Epic Movie | 2007
- Flatliners | 1990
- Friends With Money | 2006
- Frozen River | 2008
- Get Low | 2010
- Girl, Interrupted | 1999
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
- The Hustler | 1961
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2010
- Magic Mike | 2012
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | 2009
- Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Shutter | 2008
- Sommersby | 1993
- Splash | 1984
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
- 27 Dresses