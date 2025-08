Ofrecimiento del Inter de Miami a Messi: “Hasta que Leo quiera”

(SP)U.S.-ATLANTA-FOOTBALL-FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP-ROUND OF 16-PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS INTER MIAMI CF

Lionel Messi during the round of 16 match between Inter Miami and PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, June 29, 2025.

(Huang Zongzhi)