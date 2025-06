Primera fase del Mundial de Clubes termina con escaso público en las tribunas, sin sorpresas y pocas emociones

(SP)U.S.-MIAMI-FOOTBALL-FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP-GROUP C-BAYERN MUNICH VS CA BOCA JUNIORS

Agustin Marchesin (Front), goalkeeper of CA Boca Juniors, fails to save Bayern Munich's Harry Kane's goal during the Group C match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with an attendance of 63,587 fans at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 20, 2025.

(Huang Zongzhi)