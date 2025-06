Messi y el Inter Miami avanzan a cuartos de final del Mundial de Clubes

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 23: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF acknowledges the fans after a goal by Luis Suarez #9 (not pictured) during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and SE Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

