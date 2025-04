Real Madrid rompe el silencio y lanza fuerte comunicado contra los árbitros

Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 16: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks dejected after the team's defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Arsenal FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

(Angel Martinez/Getty Images)