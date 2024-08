Como una estrella: así recibieron a este atleta africano por la primera medalla olímpica de oro a su país

París 2024 - Letsile Tebogo Botsuana

Botswana's Olympic Gold Medalist for the 200 meters Letsile Tebogo, left, sits next to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi during a welcome home ceremony at the Sir Seretse Kahama international airport in Gaborone, Botswana, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo)

(STR/AP)