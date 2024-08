Tom Cruise desde las alturas: el broche de oro de la clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos

Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: American Actor and Film Producer Tom Cruise carries the IOC Flag after being handed it by Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

(Carl Recine/Getty Images)