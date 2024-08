Marta, la goleadora de los mundiales, le regresa la sonrisa en París

París 2024 - Fútbol Brasil Marta

BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JULY 31: Marta #10 of Team Brazil reacts after being sent off during the Women's group C match between Brazil and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on July 31, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

(Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)