Despidieron a reportero de Juegos Olímpicos París 2024 por un polémico comentario

París 2024 - Natación Australia

Australia's Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris, from left, celebrate after winning the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(Petr David Josek/AP)