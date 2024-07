¿Quiénes son Sarah Bacon y Kassidy Cook? Las primeras en dar medalla a EEUU en París 2024

Diving - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Silver Medalists, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony after competing in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

