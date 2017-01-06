La gala de la edición 74 de los Premios Globo de Oro 2017 se realizará el próximo domingo 8 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.
Estos premios son entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y se rinde un homenaje a lo mejor del cine y la televisión durante el año anterior a la entrega. Los nominados fueron anunciados el 12 de diciembre de 2016,.
El actor y conductor Jimmy Fallon será el presentador de esta ceremonia de premiación.
CINE
Premio Cecil B. DeMille
Meryl Streep
Mejor Película (Drama)
- Hell Or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
- Hacksaw Ridge
Mejor película (Comedia o musical)
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- La La Land
- Sing Street
Mejor actriz (Drama)
- Amy Adams – Arrival; como Louise Banks
- Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane; como Elizabeth Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle; como Michele LeBlanc
- Ruth Negga – Loving; como Mildred Loving
- Natalie Portman – Jackie; como Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
Mejor actor (Drama)
- Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea; como Lee Chandler
- Joel Edgerton – Loving; como Richard Loving
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge; como Desmond Doss
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic; como Ben Cash
- Denzel Washington – Fences; como Troy Maxson
Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)
- Annette Bening – 20th Century Women; como Dorothea Fields
- Lily Collins; Rules Don’t Apply; como Marla Mabrey
- Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen; como Nadine Franklin
- Emma Stone – La La Land; como Mia Dolan
- Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins; como Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)
- Colin Farrell – The Lobster; como David
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land; como Sebastian Wilder
- Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkings; como St. Clair Bayfield
- Jonah Hill – War Dogs; como Efraim Diveroli
- Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool; como Wade Wilson/Deadpool
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Viola Davis - Fences; como Rose Maxson
- Naomie Harris – Moonlight; como Paula
- Nicole Kidman – Lion; como Sue Brierley
- Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures; como Dorothy Vaughan
- Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea; como Randi
Mejor actor de reparto
- Mahershala Ali – Moonlight; como Juan
- Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water; como Marcus Hamilton
- Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkings; como Cosme McMoon
- Dev Patel – Lion:, como Saroo Brierley
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals; como Ray Marcus
Mejor director
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkings – Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Mejor guión
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
- Barry Jenkings – Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
- Taylor Sheridan – Hell Or High Water
Mejor película animada
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Ma vie de Courgette
- Moana
- Sing
- Zootopia
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- Divines – Francia
- Elle – Francia
- Forushande – Irán/Francia
- Neruda – Chile
- Toni Erdmann – Alemania
Mejor banda sonora (original)
- Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
- Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
- Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival
- Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka - Lion
- Hanz Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures
Mejor canción original
- “Cant’ Stop The Feeling!” – Trolls (Max Martin, Shellback y Justin Timberlake)
- “City Of Stars” – La La Land (Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)
- “Faith” – Sing (Francis Farewell Starlite, Ryan Tedder y Stevie Wonder)
- “Gold” – Gold (Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton e Iggy Pop)
- “How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie (Drama)
- Game Of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
- The Crown
Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
Mejor miniserie o telefilme
- American Crime
- The Dresser
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz de miniserie o telefilme
- Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience; como Christine Reade
- Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Marcia Clark
- Charlotte Rampling – London Spy; como Frances Turner
- Kerry Washington – Confirmation; como Anita Faye Hill
- Felicity Huffman – American Crime; como Leslie Graham
Mejor actor de miniserie o telefilme
- Riz Ahmed – The Night Of; como Nasir “Naz” Khan
- Bryan Cranston – All the Way; como Lyndon B. Johnson
- Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager; como Jonathan Pine
- John Turturro – The Night Of; como John Stone
- Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Johnnie Cochran
Mejor actriz de serie (Drama)
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander; como Claire Fraser
- Claire Foy – The Crown; como Isabel II del Reino Unido
- Keri Russell – The Americans; como Elizabeth Jennings
- Winona Ryder – Stranger Things; como Joyce Byers
- Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld; como Dolores Abernathy
Mejor actor de serie (Drama)
- Rami Malek – Mr. Robot; como Elliot Alderson
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul; como Jimmy McGill
- Matthew Rhys – The Americans; como Phillips Jennings
- Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan; como Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath; como Billy McBride
Mejor actriz de serie (Comedia o musical)
- Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex–Girlfriend; como Rebecca Bunch
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep; como Selina Meyer
- Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce; como Frances Dufresne
- Issa Rae – Insecure; como Issa Dee
- Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin; como Jane Gloriana Villanueva
Mejor actor de serie (Comedia o musical)
- Anthony Anderson – black-ish; como Dre Johnson
- Gael García Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle; como Rodrigo de Souza
- Donald Glover – Atlanta; como Earnest “Earn” Marks
- Nick Nolte – Graves; como Richard Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent; como Mort/Maura
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme
- Olivia Colman – The Night Manager; como Angela Burr
- Lena Headey – Game of Thrones; como Cersei Lannister
- Chrissy Metz – This Is Us; como Kate
- Mandy Moore – This It Us; como Rebecca
- Thandie Newton – Westworld; como Maeve
Mejor actor de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme
- Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Christopher Darden
- Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager; como Richard Onslow Roper
- John Lithgow – The Crown; como Winston Churchill
- Christian Slater – Mr. Robot; como Mr. Robot
- John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Robert Shapiro.