La gala de la edición 74 de los Premios Globo de Oro 2017 se realizará el próximo domingo 8 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.

Estos premios son entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y se rinde un homenaje a lo mejor del cine y la televisión durante el año anterior a la entrega. Los nominados fueron anunciados el 12 de diciembre de 2016,.

El actor y conductor Jimmy Fallon será el presentador de esta ceremonia de premiación.

CINE

Premio Cecil B. DeMille

Meryl Streep

Mejor Película (Drama)

  • Hell Or High Water
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight
  • Hacksaw Ridge

Mejor película (Comedia o musical)

  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • La La Land
  • Sing Street

Mejor actriz (Drama)

  • Amy Adams – Arrival; como Louise Banks
  • Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane; como Elizabeth Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert – Elle; como Michele LeBlanc
  • Ruth Negga – Loving; como Mildred Loving
  • Natalie Portman – Jackie; como Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Mejor actor (Drama)

  • Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea; como Lee Chandler
  • Joel Edgerton – Loving; como Richard Loving
  • Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge; como Desmond Doss
  • Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic; como Ben Cash
  • Denzel Washington – Fences; como Troy Maxson

Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)

  • Annette Bening – 20th Century Women; como Dorothea Fields
  • Lily Collins; Rules Don’t Apply; como Marla Mabrey
  • Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen; como Nadine Franklin
  • Emma Stone – La La Land; como Mia Dolan
  • Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins; como Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)

  • Colin Farrell – The Lobster; como David
  • Ryan Gosling – La La Land; como Sebastian Wilder
  • Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkings; como St. Clair Bayfield
  • Jonah Hill – War Dogs; como Efraim Diveroli
  • Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool; como Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Viola Davis - Fences; como Rose Maxson
  • Naomie Harris – Moonlight; como Paula
  • Nicole Kidman – Lion; como Sue Brierley
  • Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures; como Dorothy Vaughan
  • Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea; como Randi

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Mahershala Ali – Moonlight; como Juan
  • Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water; como Marcus Hamilton
  • Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkings; como Cosme McMoon
  • Dev Patel – Lion:, como Saroo Brierley
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals; como Ray Marcus

Mejor director

  • Damien Chazelle – La La Land
  • Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
  • Barry Jenkings – Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

  • Damien Chazelle – La La Land
  • Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
  • Barry Jenkings – Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
  • Taylor Sheridan – Hell Or High Water

Mejor película animada

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Ma vie de Courgette
  • Moana
  • Sing
  • Zootopia

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • Divines – Francia
  • Elle – Francia
  • Forushande – Irán/Francia
  • Neruda – Chile
  • Toni Erdmann – Alemania

Mejor banda sonora (original)

  • Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
  • Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
  • Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival
  • Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka - Lion
  • Hanz Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures

Mejor canción original

  • “Cant’ Stop The Feeling!” – Trolls (Max Martin, Shellback y Justin Timberlake)
  • “City Of Stars” – La La Land (Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)
  • “Faith” – Sing (Francis Farewell Starlite, Ryan Tedder y Stevie Wonder)
  • “Gold” – Gold (Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton e Iggy Pop)
  • “How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie (Drama)

  • Game Of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld
  • The Crown

Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)

  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

Mejor miniserie o telefilme

  • American Crime
  • The Dresser
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz de miniserie o telefilme

  • Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience; como Christine Reade
  • Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Marcia Clark
  • Charlotte Rampling – London Spy; como Frances Turner
  • Kerry Washington – Confirmation; como Anita Faye Hill
  • Felicity Huffman – American Crime; como Leslie Graham

Mejor actor de miniserie o telefilme

  • Riz Ahmed – The Night Of; como Nasir “Naz” Khan
  • Bryan Cranston – All the Way; como Lyndon B. Johnson
  • Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager; como Jonathan Pine
  • John Turturro – The Night Of; como John Stone
  • Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Johnnie Cochran

Mejor actriz de serie (Drama)

  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander; como Claire Fraser
  • Claire Foy – The Crown; como Isabel II del Reino Unido
  • Keri Russell – The Americans; como Elizabeth Jennings
  • Winona Ryder – Stranger Things; como Joyce Byers
  • Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld; como Dolores Abernathy

Mejor actor de serie (Drama)

  • Rami Malek – Mr. Robot; como Elliot Alderson
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul; como Jimmy McGill
  • Matthew Rhys – The Americans; como Phillips Jennings
  • Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan; como Ray Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath; como Billy McBride

Mejor actriz de serie (Comedia o musical)

  • Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex–Girlfriend; como Rebecca Bunch
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep; como Selina Meyer
  • Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce; como Frances Dufresne
  • Issa Rae – Insecure; como Issa Dee
  • Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin; como Jane Gloriana Villanueva

Mejor actor de serie (Comedia o musical)

  • Anthony Anderson – black-ish; como Dre Johnson
  • Gael García Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle; como Rodrigo de Souza
  • Donald Glover – Atlanta; como Earnest “Earn” Marks
  • Nick Nolte – Graves; como Richard Graves
  • Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent; como Mort/Maura

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme

  • Olivia Colman – The Night Manager; como Angela Burr
  • Lena Headey – Game of Thrones; como Cersei Lannister
  • Chrissy Metz – This Is Us; como Kate
  • Mandy Moore – This It Us; como Rebecca
  • Thandie Newton – Westworld; como Maeve

Mejor actor de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme

  • Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Christopher Darden
  • Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager; como Richard Onslow Roper
  • John Lithgow – The Crown; como Winston Churchill
  • Christian Slater – Mr. Robot; como Mr. Robot
  • John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Robert Shapiro.