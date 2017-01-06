El presidente del Congreso de Guatemala, el opositor, Mario Taracena, denunció este viernes que el parlamento de este país está copado por diputados ligados al narcotráfico, y aseguró que lo han amenazado. "Hay demasiados narcodiputados en el Congreso. Si nos peleamos nos mandan a matar en la esquina", afirmó Taracena en una entrevista con la radio Emisoras Unidas. "Prometí no dar nombres, no los denuncio en el Ministerio Público porque ya me han amenazado. Pero ahí están metidos, y no son...