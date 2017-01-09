El domingo 8 de enero se llevó a cabo la edición 74 de los premios Golden Globe 2017 en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.
Se rindió homenaje a lo mejor del cine y la televisión mediante una ceremonia muy especial que fue conducida por el actor y conductor Jimmy Fallon.
CINE
Premio Cecil B. DeMille
Meryl Streep
Mejor Película (Drama)
- Moonlight
Mejor película (Comedia o musical)
- La La Land
Mejor actriz (Drama)
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle; como Michele LeBlanc
Mejor actor (Drama)
- Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea; como Lee Chandler
Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)
- Emma Stone – La La Land; como Mia Dolan
Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land; como Sebastian Wilder
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Viola Davis - Fences; como Rose Maxson
Mejor actor de reparto
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals; como Ray Marcus
Mejor director
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Mejor guión
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Mejor película animada
- Zootopia
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- Elle – Francia
Mejor banda sonora (original)
- Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Mejor canción original
- “City Of Stars” – La La Land (Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie (Drama)
- The Crown
Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)
- Atlanta
Mejor miniserie o telefilme
- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz de miniserie o telefilme
- Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Marcia Clark
Mejor actor de miniserie o telefilme
- Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager; como Jonathan Pine
Mejor actriz de serie (Drama)
- Claire Foy – The Crown; como Isabel II del Reino Unido
Mejor actor de serie (Drama)
- Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath; como Billy McBride
Mejor actriz de serie (Comedia o musical)
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish; Dr. Rainbow Johnson
Mejor actor de serie (Comedia o musical)
- Donald Glover – Atlanta; como Earnest “Earn” Marks
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme
- Olivia Colman – "The Night Manager", Angela Burr
Mejor actor de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme
- Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager; como Richard Onslow Roper