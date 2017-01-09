El domingo 8 de enero se llevó a cabo la edición 74 de los premios Golden Globe 2017 en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.

Se rindió homenaje a lo mejor del cine y la televisión mediante una ceremonia muy especial que fue conducida por el actor y conductor Jimmy Fallon.

CINE

Premio Cecil B. DeMille

Meryl Streep

Mejor Película (Drama)

  • Moonlight

Mejor película (Comedia o musical)

  • La La Land

Mejor actriz (Drama)

  • Isabelle Huppert – Elle; como Michele LeBlanc

Mejor actor (Drama)

  • Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea; como Lee Chandler

Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)

  • Emma Stone – La La Land; como Mia Dolan

Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)

  • Ryan Gosling – La La Land; como Sebastian Wilder

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Viola Davis - Fences; como Rose Maxson

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals; como Ray Marcus

Mejor director

  • Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Mejor guión

  • Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Mejor película animada

  • Zootopia

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • Elle – Francia

Mejor banda sonora (original)

  • Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Mejor canción original

  • “City Of Stars” – La La Land (Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie (Drama)

  • The Crown

Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)

  • Atlanta

Mejor miniserie o telefilme

  • The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz de miniserie o telefilme

  • Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; como Marcia Clark

Mejor actor de miniserie o telefilme

  • Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager; como Jonathan Pine

Mejor actriz de serie (Drama)

  • Claire Foy – The Crown; como Isabel II del Reino Unido

Mejor actor de serie (Drama)

  • Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath; como Billy McBride

Mejor actriz de serie (Comedia o musical)

  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish; Dr. Rainbow Johnson

Mejor actor de serie (Comedia o musical)

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta; como Earnest “Earn” Marks

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme

  • Olivia Colman – "The Night Manager", Angela Burr

Mejor actor de reparto de serie, miniserie o telefilme

  • Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager; como Richard Onslow Roper